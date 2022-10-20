Letter: Vote the Republican extremists out of office

Pregnancy has always been associated with risk. In previous centuries, death in childbirth was so common that a woman’s wedding trousseau often included her burial shroud. Modern medicine may have quieted our collective fear, but bearing a child still places enormous stress on the body. All women can experience life-threatening complications, and patients over 30 are particularly vulnerable to kidney, heart or lung damage during pregnancy.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Republican political positions have magnified these dangers. Thirteen states have outlawed most abortions, and many Republicans, including Mike Pence, have called for a national ban. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has tasked Republican lawmakers with drafting legislation to restrict abortion in Virginia.

Faced with public outrage over such proposals, some legislators have acknowledged the need for exceptions to save the life of the mother. However, Republicans dodge a fundamental question: Just how close to death must a woman be to qualify for an abortion? What criteria would be acceptable for making that determination?

Would kidney failure suffice? Many patients endure dialysis for years. What about a stroke? The outcome might be partial paralysis rather than death. What if septic shock develops? The consequences could include amputation of a limb, but prosthetics have become quite sophisticated.

These conditions may be survivable. On the other hand, they may be fatal. Physicians cannot know the exact point of no return for an individual patient with serious complications of pregnancy. Such fine lines cannot be legislated. While doctors try to balance on the knife edge of anti-abortion law, care will be compromised. Some women will die in forced births. Others will be disabled.

A woman should be able to consult her doctor and receive treatment without having politicians peek over her shoulder. Vote Republican extremists out of the examination room.

Elizabeth Spragins

Stafford