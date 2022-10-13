Letter: Vote Vega to make our country safe

A recent post on local social media reads as follows: “With Halloween around the corner, parents, please be aware of the new danger hitting our streets. Border Patrol and the DEA have been intercepting shipments of 'rainbow fentanyl' at the border in recent months. This incredibly lethal and highly addictive drug is now being smuggled in small, colorful pills that resemble candies, like Sweet Tarts or Smarties. Your child could easily mistake these for normal candy and one pill is a potentially lethal dose. Fentanyl overdose is now a leading cause of death in America. Talk to your kids and tell them not to eat anything that's not properly packaged and from an adult they know and trust.”

Fentanyl is the leading killer of young Americans. The CDC reports overdose deaths have tripled among teens over the last two years, with more than 300 deaths per day.

We can attribute this reprehensible situation to our current member in Congress, Abigail Spanberger, along with her Democrat colleagues. As our representative, Spanberger has done nothing to halt the flow of these illegal drugs across the southern border.

Moreover, Spanberger and her colleagues have done nothing to stem the runaway inflation we're experiencing or to make our communities safe from the rampant crime wave currently sweeping our nation.

Due to her extensive background in local government and law enforcement, Yesli Vega will make our communities safe and find solutions to closing the border and halting inflation. Vote for Yesli Vega on Nov. 8.

Wayne Colton

Fredericksburg