Letter: Vote with your wallet

Vote with your

wallet; buy local

Many companies today substitute automated chat lines for real customer service.

If they do offer in-person help, it can be almost impossible to get.

Let these companies know that this is unacceptable by making your purchases elsewhere.

In the quest for ever-increasing market share, these companies hire as few customer service people as they can get away with. Raise the bar! It might cost a little more upfront, but it just might save local, customer-dependent businesses and increase your satisfaction with your purchases.

Big box stores, online retailers and mega chains (prescription drugs) are the worst offenders.

Mom-and-pop local businesses generally depend on reputation for survival and deliver when the big guys refuse.

One more thing, when you need help, be nice. That goes a long way.

Michael Thompson

Stafford