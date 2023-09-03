Spotsylvania County voters can rescue public school students, teachers and parents from the current politicly-driven abyss by voting out two extremist school board incumbent members (Twigg and Abusmail) in November. And the new school board can fire the superintendent who has disgraced three professions now. The new school board also can void the superintendent's give-away contract, as it is against public policy, having been improperly negotiated between personal friends and political operatives.