Letter: Voters elect candidates, not Mayor Greenlaw

Voters elect candidates, not Mayor Greenlaw

In a recent letter to the editor, [“Mayor Greenlaw’s 180 on diversity office is shocking, Nov. 23”], Andrew Hartman expressed his belief that the outcome of the recent City Council election was influenced by partisan politics and somehow actions by Mayor Katherine Greenlaw were responsible for the defeat of certain candidates because she supported candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party.

That argument is deeply flawed and totally ignores the fact that in two out of three of these races, the margins were substantial. Mayor Greenlaw did not reject these candidates, the people who live in these wards rejected these candidates by voting for people they felt would better represent them at City Council. This is how the democratic process is supposed to work.

The three independent candidates Mr. Hartman endorses were all handpicked, recruited and supported by a local group of ardent Republicans. One of them is a sitting member of City Council. A local electoral board chief, all decked out in a Youngkin hat, posted on a candidates web page numerous unflattering remarks about the mayor and Democratic candidates in general.