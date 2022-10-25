Letter: Voters must research issues before voting

All the news lately seems consumed with the relation of issues to the midterm elections.

Case in point is gas price increases. The president has nothing to do with these increases and has little power to reduce them. Check the corporate increases and our pals the Saudis.

People who look at this and base their decision to vote solely on a price increase are too lazy to research the causes. Unfortunately, we have too many knee-jerk voters who are entirely too short-sighted and cast their vote for an opponent who has nothing to offer but opposition.

Us elders remember the famous hamburger commercial of the past that asked the question “Where’s the beef?” We need to ask all our candidates “Where’s the Plan?”

Marion Dongieux

Montross