LETTER: Voters need to educate themselves

Voters need to educate themselves on issues

On the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic, “I have a dream” speech, groups are working to increase voter turnout, especially the youth [“Voting rights march set in Fredericksburg,” Aug. 27].

I applaud this effort to have every eligible voter registered and actively engaged in the process of selecting our future leaders. I also hope that these new voters make the individual effort to learn more about the people they are supporting and not just be swayed by social media influencers and/or uneducated friends and family.

I also noted on the Aug. 27 front page that the SOL scores have drastically fallen in the area. These students are the future voters of our country. How can we expect people to be able to comprehend how our government (executive, legislative and judicial branches) work, if they are not educated enough to read and understand?

Unfortunately, they can’t. This is how people are swayed by social media influencers and family or friends.

In the past eight months, we’ve seen the results of uninformed voters who didn’t listen, read or understand what Mr. Biden had been saying, who he had been advised by or what their agenda was.