Letter: Voters should be wary of restaurateur

During the recent police search of his premises, the Spotsylvania restaurateur who lost his alcohol license after refusing to follow COVID-19 emergency restrictions mistakenly blamed the restrictions for destroying small businesses, families, community and country. Did he forget that it is COVID-19—not protective measures—that killed over 1 million people (and counting) in the U.S., and 6.5 million worldwide? Emergency restrictions killed none. They destroyed nothing.

With his camera rolling, the restaurateur argued with the police. Why hassle them after he had already lost in court? Did his misplaced hostility reveal a control issue or maybe provide a dramatic photo op to use in his campaign for a seat in the Virginia General Assembly?

Either way, I question the sincerity of someone who taunts police for just doing their job when this whole controversy boils down to his wanting to do just that, make money selling alcohol, without a thought to the consequences for everyone else.

The restaurateur's notion of family, community, and country fails to accept that dire circumstances require individual sacrifice to protect the many. Americans did lose their businesses during the pandemic, but they are still alive. Many other businesses failed because their owners got COVID-19 and died. Ill-timed assertions of individual rights over public safety worsened this horrible loss and further tipped the fragile economic balance of business, family, community, and country toward collapse.

Voters in Virginia should be wary of this kind of candidate. What can we expect from a person who puts on a big show of disrespecting the law while also campaigning to be a lawmaker? What can we expect from someone who looks at the big picture and sees only himself? We have seen that picture before, and it is just plain ugly.

Kathleen Caswell

Fredericksburg