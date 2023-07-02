When I voted in the primaries, I was once again asked if I wanted a Democratic or Republican ballot. I really resent being asked which party I want a ballot for. Where is my right of privacy?

On the ballot, there certainly was enough room to place both political parties' choices on one ballot, as well as save on the cost of making the extra ballots required.

There are times that I believe the best candidate for one office may be in one party and the best qualified for a different office in the other party. This system does not give me the ability to make these choices.

Joseph Boucher

Fredericksburg