Letter: Voting is a citizen's sacred duty

Voting is American citizens’ sacred duty

In the early years of the 13 colonies, on the Atlantic coast of the fledgling United States, a “well-regulated Militia” was required of each colony, in order to ensure that the people would not be subjected to the authoritarian rule of King George III of England. They were prepared to defend their freedom with their very lives.

In the building of our nation, it was deemed necessary to import African people to work in that early development. These people were known as slaves, fully owned by their masters. Inexplicably, their lack of freedom was acceptable to most people. It took America’s only civil war to give all slaves the freedom guaranteed to them in our Constitution.

History has recorded full well the attempt of Adolph Hitler to “Make Germany Great Again” by enslaving the European people. It took World War II and many million lives to defeat Hitler’s Nazi regime. It is incredible that today certain political groups seek to “Make America Great Again.” In my lifetime of 90-plus years, America has always been great.