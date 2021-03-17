LETTER: Voting rights more important than renaming roads

Voting rights more important than

renaming roads

Mr. Johnson-Miles’ letter of March 12 [“Lots more road renaming needs to be done”] provided an excellent list of Virginia’s efforts to reverse the use of monuments to honor the Confederacy.

These monuments were put in place after Reconstruction to intimidate part of the population and keep alive the “Lost Cause” myth of the Confederacy’s failure.

To relieve ourselves of the inherent intimidation of these monuments, we also need to strengthen our commitment to provide full and easily used voting rights to all our citizens.

Pushing back against the remnants of Jim Crow intimidation need not require the renaming of all streets. A proud, democratic people can walk any street with their eyes on the future.

David Reuther

Culpeper