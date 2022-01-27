 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voting seems like a pretty simple process
I see much attention has surrounded voters rights. As a registered voter for decades, I don’t see the problems.

I went to the county registrar’s office, provided proper ID and filled out the necessary paperwork. I received a voter’s card in the mail. The card named the precinct to vote at.

I went to the polls to cast my ballot. Once I provided ID and stated my name and address, I received a ballot to fill out. I filled out the ballot and cast my vote.

It seems a pretty simple process, and local registrars now have after-hours times as well as weekend times to accommodate voters. I don’t know if it could be any simpler.

Max Reed

Stafford

