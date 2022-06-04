 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Waiting for a mass shooting to happen here

Leaders shouldn’t waiting for a mass shooting here

Republican legislators seem to prefer guns to children’s lives. Their responses to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are as illogical as they are predictable.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “We can potentially arm and prepare and train teachers and other administrators to respond quickly.” Taking this suggestion to its logical conclusion is to arm the entire population.

We had a mass shooting in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, a couple of weeks ago. Guess we have to arm the cashiers. What about the movie ushers? Where does it end? Sadly, not in an assault weapons ban.

Where is Congressman Rob Wittman on this? Probably collecting his thoughts and prayers for when this happens here.

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach

