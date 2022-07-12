Letter: Walmart's open carry policy is lip service

Walmart’s meaningless open carry policy

As caregiver to my disabled adult daughter, shopping for necessities at Walmart is a frequent activity and means of social engagement.

Recently, my daughter engaged in conversation with a young woman. I was pleased to see my daughter’s pleasure in the interaction until I noticed the young man accompanying the young woman wearing a shoulder holster with a handgun. The strap securing the gun was unsnapped, and he appeared ready for action. At a minimum I felt it was poor judgment.

Looking back, I’m both confused and concerned. I can think of two reasons why a young man would be compelled to open carry. One is that he can’t get a concealed weapon permit. Two is he’s trying to either impress or intimidate somebody. The next day I learned that Walmart does not allow open carry and decided to call the company.

I called the corporate office and spoke to an agent who stated she was escalating my concern to a higher level and asked me to hold. The call was disconnected. I redialed and spoke to an agent named Ruth, who connected me to the ethics department. I shared my story with an agent in the ethics department and asked what I was supposed to do if this happened again. This agent provided a different number to call. It was a number belonging to a person not affiliated with Walmart who told me he had been receiving many calls from other folks like me!

It was clear that nobody wanted to address my concern. I believe Walmart’s ban on open carry is only there to make them look good in the eyes of people who do not want to have somebody standing next to them with a gun. It’s a false claim to make people feel safe in their stores.

Deborah Bradfield

Spotsylvania