LETTER: Want history? Go to the library

Want history? Go to the library, read about it

The Sept. 15 editorial on the removal of Confederate monuments from Richmond’s Monument Avenue was an excellent essay [“Lee statue removal corrects history”]. As the editorial states, removing statues is not rewriting history. After all, statues are not history but art, and in this case, ,the art amounted to propaganda.

The now-removed Monument Avenue equestrian sculpture of Robert E. Lee by a noted French sculptor is worthy of preservation for its artistic merit, but not in such a prominent public place. One which the editorial explains was an undeveloped part of Richmond when the statue was installed in 1890.

As a longtime Manassas resident and a graduate of what once was known as Stonewall Jackson High School, I feel obligated to point out the truly laughable equestrian sculpture of Gen. Jackson that has stood atop Henry Hill at the Manassas National Battlefield Park for over 80 years.

Standing near the spot where “Stonewall” earned his famous nickname, the sculpture depicts Gen. Jackson atop a horse that looks like some sort of steroid-soaked super-steed. In fact, Jackson’s horse was called Little Sorel, a nickname based on the animal’s slight stature.