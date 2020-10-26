LETTER: Warner, Kaine voted against born-alive legislation

Warner, Kaine voted against born-alive law

Procedures to be followed if a woman elects to have an abortion have now taken a violent turn, legally permitting infanticide in some cases. After New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a late-term abortion bill, other states sought to pass similar laws, including Virginia.

This late-term abortion law specifies that a woman can lawfully direct the person performing the abortion to eliminate critical life-saving medical procedures required if the infant is born alive during the abortion procedure, thereby resulting in the infant’s death.

Following New York’s actions, Virginia Democratic Del. Kathy Tran of Fairfax introduced a similar bill which was solidly supported by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. Because of a Republican majority in the House at that time, the bill did not go forward.

Out of concern for states seeking to pass a law with such extreme consequences, U.S. Republican Senators introduced a federal bill which would protect the lives of these newborn babies if born during a late-term abortion procedure. All Republicans and three Democrats voted in favor of the bill, but 44 Democrats, including Virginia Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, voted against it.