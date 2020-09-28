LETTER: Warner's concerned about drug prices now?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warner’s concerned about prescription drug prices now?

I am so tired of hearing politicians, on both sides, expressing their concerns over issues that have affected the population for years. Because it is an election year, they come out of their caves, express their concerns and go back to the cave until the next election.

Example: Sen. Mark Warner has been in the U.S. Senate since 2008. All of a sudden, he is concerned about prescription drug prices, especially insulin. He has a daughter who unfortunately was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 9 years old.

I have a daughter who has been a diabetic since she was 10. Juvenile diabetes is the worst. She is now 48. Insulin prices have increased at a rapid pace. Insulin pumps and related items are well over $2,500, with little or no help from insurance.

I thought Obamacare was supposed to cover pre-existing conditions.

I would like to remind you that Sen. Warner voted for Obamacare. So why is he so concerned about the price of drugs now?