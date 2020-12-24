LETTER: Warp Speed cartoon was incorrect, mean-spirited

Warp Speed cartoon was incorrect, mean-spirited

At their best, political cartoons are insightful, delightful and provocative. They crystalize truths—or perceived truths—clearly and concisely, usually in an entertaining manner.

And they share a common element, so essential that a cartoon cannot achieve high quality without it. That element is honesty, a truthful, if exaggerated, presentation as the creator sees the issue.

Objective readers can benefit greatly from cartoons with which they disagree, and that challenge their points of view. But only if those works are honest.

Readers of The Free Lance–Star are privileged with access to an array of talented cartoonists, so it is disappointing when poor selections are made, as with the cartoon by Dave Granland which appeared in the FLS during the week of Dec. 7, depicting President Trump riding a giant snail bearing COVID vaccine and labeled “Distribution Plan”—with the text bubble “Warp Speed.”

Not only does the cartoon lack truth, it reflects a position directly opposed to truth. The president’s Operation Warp Speed has proven to be spectacularly successful because of its success at a previously unthinkable speed.