LETTER: Was diversion due to MWHC/Cigna spat?

Was diversion due to MWHC/Cigna spat?

I believe Cathy Dyson’s story about Spotsylvania Hospital being on EMS diversion [“Spotsylvania Hospital had to divert emergency patients elsewhere,” Sept. 23] left out an important question.

How many of the patients were forced there because of the ongoing dispute between Mary Washington Healthcare and Cigna?

The contract negotiations between MWHC and Cigna is still unsettled. (FLS, did we forget about this?) This forces over 5,000 of us in the community to use Spotsylvania Hospital because we can’t use MWH or Stafford Hospital due to insurance constraints.

It’s simple math: 5,000 divided by 1, or 5,000 divided by 3? It’s no wonder Spotsylvania is on EMS diversion.

How about a follow-up on the MWHC/ Cigna story? There are over 5,000 of our friends and neighbors affected.

James Morris

King George