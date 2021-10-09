LETTER: Watch Cole/Durant debate before you vote

Watch Cole/Durant debate before you cast your ballot

I recently watched the Sept. 25 Mary Washington University- sponsored debate between Tara Durant and 28th District Del. Joshua Cole on YouTube.

Cole made many statements that I find somewhat alarming for someone allegedly trying to unite this area, but I’ll focus only on his opening statement, when he claimed, “My opponent ... wants to focus on the issues that divide us. She’s going to try to convince you that I’m too extreme for this district. She’s going to attack me. She’s going to attack my record, and I don’t want you to fall for it. Don’t fall for the lies. Don’t fall for the lies. Don’t fall for the misdirection.”

Are these the words of a leader? Of a uniter?

During the debate, Durant did not personally attack nor demean Cole once, but rather stuck to what her beliefs were and what she would do if elected.

Cole, on the other hand, personally attacked Durant for her beliefs on numerous occasions. Don’t take my word for it; watch the video.

We can all agree to disagree on the best ways of approaching issues going forward.