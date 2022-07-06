Letter: Water usage isn't all Fredericksburg citizens are paying for

Water usage isn’t all Fredericksburg citizens pay for

Fredericksburg city raised its water/sewer rates on July 1. On top of an increase in the per gallon usage rate, the city levies a “hidden” base charge that they call a minimum, but it is more than a minimum. The homeowner is charged this base charge with the usage charge added onto this base charge.

The base charge is determined by multiplying the number of water fixtures (inlets) by a fixture value. For example, a bathtub has a value of 8 and if you have three bathtubs, the total value is 24.

If the sum of all the total values exceeds 58, you are charged $99.95 for a 1 inch water meter for nothing but the privilege to potentially having all of these water inlets on at the same time—whether you use all of them at the same time or not.

This devious pricing scheme by the city to maximize water/sewer revenues means that charges for your actual usage are added after you pay the base charge, so the homeowner thinks they are using large quantities of water but are additionally charged this base charge based on the number of inlets that potentially could be used at the same time.

This base rate system is deleterious because:

1. No incentive to conserve water/sewer, because if you conserve you still pay the excessive base charge

2. Unfair, because a small or empty-nest family living in a large house is unduly penalized every billing cycle for potential demand

3. Devious because busy people will not delve into why their bill is so high

I urge you to call the city’s finance department and ask that the utility charge be based on usage only.

Andrew Johnston

Fredericksburg