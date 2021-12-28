Letter: We are blessed by the works of Micah

We are blessed by the works of Micah

I appreciate the lovely, thought-provoking meditation by Megan Cotter [“Passing on joy meaningful to others,” Dec. 18]. I am reminded that the ancient Israelites always kept their doors open for the stranger. Their culture identified this as YHWH’s will.

We remember that Jesus was Jewish, not Christian, and in His teachings, he invited all to share in God’s good grace. He often restated the need to love our neighbor; this includes the homeless. The downtown churches that create Micah that pronounced the word of Christ to be important in our times are a gift to the humanity that Jesus cared for.

There are always people in need. Jesus reminded us that the poor will always be with us. I worry about the people in our community who remorse over not being what they could be. This also includes the elderly and the wounded warrior. At one time both were vital humans who society leaves behind.

We are blessed by the works of Micah and is one reason my wife and I support what it does.

Russell Carter

Spotsylvania