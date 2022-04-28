Letter: We are regressing

Recent steps forward are being dismantled

It seems to me that we are regressing as a country. We went from being enlightened about things like gay marriage, women’s pay disparity, and the knowledge we need to protect our environment before it is irreparably changed, to making sure we keep Black people in their place because they want racial equality in our flawed justice system. How dare they?

That although in all my years I have never had an issue with any transgender people, now that is what my kids need protection from?

That in a country where barely anyone reads a book anymore, a big issue is all of a sudden what kids might read if they ever pick one up?

Of course, all these are coming from the right. Did you know nearly all Republicans voted against capping the cost of insulin? Meanwhile, Democrats put forward legislation to lower the cost of college, subsidize childcare, provide universal pre-K, expand the child tax credit, and reduce all drug costs?

How about we actually get something for all the taxes we pay? What a concept.

Pay attention to the policies, because when the angry rallies are over, the policies are what we’re left with.

Terri Robertson

King George