LETTER: We blame Chinese Communist government, not Asians

We blame the communists, not Asians

The recent anti-Asian sentiment that the Biden administration wants to blame on Donald Trump and his supporters is 200 percent not attributable to them.

China is a communist country. Anyone who supports Trump understands that the government is the problem, not the people. We would never hold the Chinese people accountable for their tyrannical government.

Despite the fact that the shooter in Atlanta had a sex addiction and that the FBI director said the killings were not racially motivated, the fake news media and the administration jumped on the bandwagon right away to once again blame the side that they would like to see gone so they can ensure their radical agenda won’t be questioned.

Conservative Americans are tired of the scapegoating. We are tired of the lies. Most importantly, we are tired of the lack of basic logic and common sense.

When Trump said the virus was from China, he spoke the truth. He was holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their actions. We were all shocked that the media protected them. They, along with the World Health Organization, lied about the virus and allowed it to infect the world.

They did manage to keep it from getting to Beijing, however.