Letter: We can choose positivity

As 2022 comes to a close, I hope this holiday season finds you well. I think we've all struggled to stay positive, make ends meet, take care of our friends and family, and take care of ourselves this year. With all that is going on in our own lives, in our community, and in the world, it's easy to feel downtrodden and just beaten. It seems there just isn't that much positive news on a daily basis.

Nevertheless, the people of this region are wonderful, tough, persistent, and hopeful. Let's come together this holiday season to encourage and support our neighbors.

So many people, including me, need this positive attitude. Can we turn off the news for a while and celebrate the people and events in our lives that make us happy and whole?

Can we step out of our comfort zone and do that little something that will make a difference in the lives of others?

Can we not let negative influences drive us away from each other but rather focus on what brings us together and what makes us all better?

Can we bring love and respect into this holiday season not only for our families, but also to those with whom we may have differences of opinions?

I believe if we choose to, we can.

I implore everyone to bring happiness, hope and love into this season and into the New Year. We can choose to do this. We must choose love and hope. After all, what's the alternative?

I wish you peace, love, hope and joy during this holiday season. And, I hope all of us can take these positive attributes into the new year.

Chris Harris

Spotsylvania