Imagine being born into this world as a sentient and emotional being, only to spend your entire life trapped in a crowded cage surrounded by hundreds, if not thousands, of your brethren. You have no idea why you’re there or what will happen next.

To fatten you up and reduce the risk of illness, you’re pumped full of antibiotics. Some of your peers have grown so large that they can no longer support their own body weight. The warehouse you’re kept in reeks of feces, urine and death.

This is the life that we’ve thrust upon billions of our animal brethren just so we can enjoy the convenience of a Big Mac or a McChicken.

It’s these conditions that are breeding grounds for pathogens. As you hear news of the avian flu’s spread among wildlife and domestic fowl across the world and as the flu begins to spill over into mammals, know that it is these very conditions that allow it and other pathogens to prosper.

We create pandemics through our own cruelty.

People who share memes or drive around with bumper stickers with slogans like, “Give me meat or give me death!” don’t know how much truth there is to these words. If we continue these barbaric practices, our livestock won't be alone in their suffering.

James Dawson

Fredericksburg