Letter: We deserve healthy schools

Those who clean our schools deserve support

Recently, The Free Lance–Star published an article about the unfair working conditions of custodians employed by ABM, a contracting company that provides cleaning services at Stafford County Schools. It then published an editorial supporting the solution to their just demands.

I am a resident of Stafford and have been distraught that during the pandemic ABM has put the health of students, teachers, school employees and the entire community at risk.

I am also a member of Virginia Organizing, a nonpartisan organization, and have been supporting the workers since last year. It really caught my attention that they care about having clean and healthy schools. They are selfless in their work, and that is why they demand that ABM provide cleaning materials and equipment. They care about the health of the school community.

In 2020, ABM renewed the contract with a 7.5% increase but did not provide protective equipment, forced workers to toil under very unsafe conditions, putting their health and lives at risk, and continued to pay them lousy wages. Most earn between $11 and $12 an hour. Few people earn $13. Many who have been working for more than five and 10 years barely earn $11.50 per hour.

It is a criminal act to abuse the work of people who take care of the hygiene and health of our children in schools. That exploitation has increased during the health and humanitarian crisis due to COVID-19 is inconceivable.

ABM has abused Stafford taxpayer money. As a taxpayer, I want my contribution to be invested in schools with quality education in clean environments. For that to be possible, cleaning workers deserve fair working conditions. I support the workers who demand that ABM pay them a minimum base salary of $15.

Milton Bratton

Stafford