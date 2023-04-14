Republicans have correctly identified that there are problems in the public schools. However, the path to improving public education has been hijacked by religious, cultural and social wedge issues. Sadly, Republicans' emphasis and passage of a Parents Bill of Rights, will only exacerbate existing problems. There are three major components to providing public education: parents, administrators and teachers. One of them is in crisis: teachers.

Talk with any teacher and they’ll tell you there is a severe problem with discipline in public schools. Too many students do not respect their teachers or their peers. Fights are common. Shootings are not uncommon. We know what happened to a Virginia elementary school teacher at the hands of her 6-year-old student. The parents and families are a major problem. We don’t need a Parents Bill of Rights. We need parental responsibility.

What we do need is a Teachers Bill of Rights. The teachers are under siege from every direction — students, parents and administrators. It's time to stop worrying about the parents and start worrying about the teachers. They are an endangered species and worth saving. Teachers need to be able to dispatch unruly students immediately. They should not be worried about parents' complaints. Interference in curriculum (and literature) by non-academics needs to stop. Teachers need to be protected from having to teach identified, troubled students in a normal classroom setting. Parents need to be held responsible for the actions of their offspring. And teachers should be assured that the state will not be diverting funds for public education to private schools.

Maybe the teachers need a national hotline, along the lines of the parents' complaint line that Gov. Youngkin created in Virginia, so they can report unsupportive administrators and problematic parents. The results will be more meaningful.

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach