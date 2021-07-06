LETTER: We don't need plastic water bottles

We don’t need

plastic water bottles

Thank you, Gov. Northam, for the new single-use plastics ban—including plastic bottles. The ban will help Virginia take a giant step forward.

A recent letter writer disagrees with including single-use water bottles in the ban, as he believes they can be easily recycled [“Northam should rethink policy on single-use plastics,” Letters, June 18].

The problem is not what can happen when plastic water bottles “are disposed of properly.” The problem is what happens every day. Water bottles are tossed out of car windows, left in parking lots, thrown out in the trash and end up in our waterways, roadsides and filling up our landfills.

We can all do better by carrying our own clean, reusable water bottles and help educate others on the practice of reuse, recycle and reduce the amount of waste we create.

We need to think and act for the future.

Sandy Kenyon

Fredericksburg