LETTER: We have right to regulate the unvaccinated

Society has a right to require COVID vaccine passports

Many individuals throughout the country rightly state that not getting the COVID vaccine is their right. Admittedly so, even in a pandemic situation as we are now in.

With that said, it should be the right of the insurance companies to add a surcharge to all unvaccinated people just as they do to those who smoke.

I also believe that the CDC should put forth a regulation simply stating that unvaccinated people cannot fly or use other public transportation. This would mean that those most at risk of spreading the disease would be better contained.

And yes, this would necessitate an actual COVID Passport issued at the national level. You need a license to drive, and a passport to travel to foreign countries, so why not a health passport to prove you are well to get onto public transportation?

Garry Archer

Locust Grove