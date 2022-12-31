Letter:We haven't addressed immigration, and now we'll pay for it

Media and Democrats are crying out in anger as another 110 to 130 immigrants were dropped off at the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C., in below-freezing weather on Christmas Eve.

That is an average of one immigrant for every 5,900 D.C. residents (population 768,583). Not widely reported or decried by Democrats or the White House is the Washington Examiner Dec. 16 article that reported 84,082 immigrants being released into El Paso, Texas, (population 705,536) between Aug. 22 and Dec. 11. That works out to an average of 1,025 each and every day. One immigrant for every 688 El Paso residents each day, eight times more than were delivered to the vice president’s residence, for 82 straight days.

The New York Post reported on Dec. 13 another 500 had been released into El Paso, many sleeping on the streets. How many immigrants, released by our administration, were sleeping in the streets of El Paso and elsewhere on Dec. 24 in below-freezing weather? Which is the greater travesty? Where is the reporting, the angry statements from the White House and Democratic leadership, or AOC? How much are we paying for all of this?

The New York City (population 8.8 million) mayor is asking for $1 billion of your tax money to assist with taking care of the 30,300 immigrants he has received ($33,000 for each immigrant). He has received one immigrant for every 290 New Yorkers. El Paso has received, just on the numbers mentioned above, one immigrant for every eight residents. How dare he complain!

What is going on in this apparent nonemergency? In the end, we have only ourselves to blame, as it is we who put the people in place, from all parties, unwilling to address it. As a result, we will pay for it.

Todd Blose

Stafford