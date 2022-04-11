Letter: We must be be willing to pay the price of freedom

It’s time to realize there’s a price we pay for freedom

Democracies can be messy. Autocracies appear efficient and decisive.

Since 9/11, autocracies have gained ground. Experts estimate that only 20% of the global population live in true democracies. Ukrainians are paying a terrible price to oppose Putin. Ukraine will probably lose territory in the southeast. Russia will proclaim victory despite horrific losses on the battlefield.

Putin and autocracies will be the big loser. Ukraine will emerge as a beacon of democracy and will have one of the strongest militaries in Europe. NATO will provide Ukraine with an air defense system that will make future Russian aggression prohibitively costly.

Putin confronts a revitalized, stronger and united NATO. The United States should lead a “Marshall Plan” to rebuild Ukraine.

Europe will end its dependency on Russian energy. Ukrainians have reminded us that the cost of freedom can be extremely high, but worth it. Our challenge is to learn from their example. We must stay the course, remain united and be willing to pay the price of freedom.

Joseph R. McElroy

Spotsylvania