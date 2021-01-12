LETTER: We must do better, and it starts at home

We must do better, and it starts at home

I don’t agree with Donnie Johnston all the time, but his column on Jan. 10 [“Storming of U.S. Capitol was a treasonous act”] was spot on.

We have become a nation of bullies and rule by whoever can outshout the other. Content and truth don’t matter. Social media platforms provide an anonymous opportunity for some to slander, belittle, hate and bully without fear of sanctions.

The country has lost any sense of civility and respect for others. Seldom are the words “please,” “thank you,” and especially “excuse me,” ever uttered. Instead, people seem intent on looking for ways of being offended by others in order to seek remedy and plaster video or comments on social media.

This is definitely not the Greatest Generation by a long shot.

Donnie draws similarities between both the left burning and looting our cities last summer, and the right protesting after the presidential election and the disgusting display at our nation’s Capitol.

It all starts at home, folks. We cannot continue with this divisive “us” v. “them” mentality. Those adversaries who would wish us harm are gleefully watching our dysfunction.

Eric Benson

Stafford