Letter: We must meet in the middle

We need to listen

and compromise

When I was in my teens, I had a job that would shape my life. I was a lifeguard at the base pool. Full-grown people would be in four feet of water and so busy drowning they would not stand up and breathe.

If they had simply stopped drowning, thought about the situation, then stood up, they would live. They would not do it. They were so intent on death and looking for another to save them that they missed the obvious solution.

We’re in that position as a nation. We’re so intent on our single perspective that we will not listen to those in opposition. Many issues have multiple viewpoints with valid positions; compromise needs to be part of our vocabulary again. Sort through the hyperbole, and get to the real issues.

Some simple truths: all people matter; each of us is important, valuable and worthy of respect; one person is not more important than another; we have only one planet to call home; conservative and liberal are both valid positions; we shouldn’t hurt each other; and violence solves nothing.

Let’s stop burning and start building.

Michael Thompson

Stafford