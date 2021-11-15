Letter: We must not allow extremism to take hold

We must not allow extremism to take hold of our society

As we watch people within our community talk of burning books and the destruction of our society, it reminds me of the not so distant past when people in Germany during Hitler’s reign burned books for their greater good. I confess the comparison is both terrifying and concerning.

The Nazis hated any viewpoint other than their own, and censorship was their key. They wanted no other opinions around that were not their own, and they damned others for not agreeing with them. Sound familiar? Karl Marx, the German philosopher, held that human societies develop through class conflict. He stated, “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.”

As a society we must not allow extremism to take hold, otherwise we will likely be the farce Karl Marx spoke of long ago. We must not allow extreme views to devastate our society and turn us into the hatred and intolerance of 1930s Germany. This is not about political affiliation; it’s about saving the country we love from the hatred within it.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. some time ago stated, “Let no man pull you low enough to hate him.”

Gordon Johnson

Spotsylvania