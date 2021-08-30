LETTER: We must provide safe haven for Afghan refugees

We must provide safe haven for Afghan refugees

News reports from Afghanistan are heartbreaking. Many fleeing Afghans have supported America’s efforts in our fight against terrorism. They are freedom loving people, fearful of the looming persecution by the Taliban regime.

Regardless of our personal view on America’s involvement, what’s happening there is a direct result of our “war on terror” since 2001.

As a nation, we bear some responsibilities and should take action to help the Afghan refugees.

The world community is rallying to provide support for this humanitarian crisis. Many charitable organizations, along with over 10 state governors, are ready to assist.

We have the infrastructure to provide a safe haven for the Afghan refugees, just like we did after the fall of Vietnam, when we relocated over 120,000 Vietnamese refugees. We should do the same now.

Though the current appalling crisis in Afghanistan will subside, many Afghans will find ways to escape Taliban tyranny. As a beacon of liberty, we have the moral obligation to open our doors.