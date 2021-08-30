LETTER: We must provide safe haven for Afghan refugees

We must provide safe haven for Afghan refugees
News reports from Afghanistan are heartbreaking. Many fleeing Afghans have supported America’s efforts in our fight against terrorism. They are freedom loving people, fearful of the looming persecution by the Taliban regime.
Regardless of our personal view on America’s involvement, what’s happening there is a direct result of our “war on terror” since 2001.
As a nation, we bear some responsibilities and should take action to help the Afghan refugees.
The world community is rallying to provide support for this humanitarian crisis. Many charitable organizations, along with over 10 state governors, are ready to assist.
We have the infrastructure to provide a safe haven for the Afghan refugees, just like we did after the fall of Vietnam, when we relocated over 120,000 Vietnamese refugees. We should do the same now.
Though the current appalling crisis in Afghanistan will subside, many Afghans will find ways to escape Taliban tyranny. As a beacon of liberty, we have the moral obligation to open our doors.
Several years after Saigon fell, Vietnamese boat people begin risking their lives on the South China Sea in search of freedom. America was there to help through the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
Navy Capt. Hung Cao was a toddler when America airlifted him out of Saigon in 1975. After 25 years of service and multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, he is retiring this fall.
Dr. Hien Liu is an oncologist serving cancer patients in Florida. She was a baby in her parents’ arms during their escape as Vietnamese boat people in 1978.
By opening our doors to refugees, we benefit greatly and become a stronger nation.
Robert Duong
King George