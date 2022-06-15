Letter: We must pull together to avoid a collapst

We must pull together to avoid a collapse

Congress is undertaking an incredibly important study. It is investigating why the U.S. government came within moments of collapse on Jan. 6, 2021. It must set aside politics and take a hard, uncomfortable look at the root cause: Enough people became so disgusted with government that a violent overthrow was attempted, and almost succeeded before it was quelled.

Simply stated, many people do not trust the government. In our history we have had exactly one trait that sets us apart. Our willingness to work through our differences and reach common ground to sustain our way of life.

That willingness is now in shambles. We have been this divided once before, in the 1850s. Our failures then caused the slaughter of an entire generation.

Government has again become polarized and paralyzed. We get complacency over action. We, as citizens, are failing to keep government in control at the ballot box, and that failure almost moved control from the ballot box to the cartridge box.

We are not yet out of danger. We must move beyond blame and work towards solutions. It will not be easy or pleasant, but it is critical to our survival as a nation.

Regardless of our personal views, we need to refocus on who we are. Are dramatic changes necessary? Evolution dictates a yes answer. We must progress or perish. No one needs to compromise their values. Everyone needs to realize that everyone has the right to their opinions, as they to theirs.

Michael Thompson

Fredericksburg