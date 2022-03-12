Letter: We must purge U.S. of Russians, and purge Russia of Putin

We must purge

U.S. of Russian diplomats

It is time for Interpol to issue a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin for war crimes, genocide and anything else we can think of.

It is time to close the Russian Consulate in San Francisco and any other place in the United States where Russia has a consulate.

It is time to reduce the number of so-called diplomats Russia has in this country by 75 percent because they are not diplomats but killers and spies.

It is time to close all Russian businesses, ban all Russian athletes from international sporting events.

For God’s sake, it is a disgrace to have so-called Russian diplomats/military attachés assigned to NATO.

The West does not have anything like this in Russia.

Kick out all these Russians whose only objective for being there is to spy on NATO.

Along the same lines, we have or had Russian military personal assigned to Florida at one of our military commands.

Why? If they are still there, kick them out and stop sucking up to Russia.

Russia views the West as weak, and Biden has been weak dealing with the Ukraine war.

Had Biden been tough from the beginning, the Russians would not have advanced as they have. Pull out all strings at once and cripple Russia and stop being weak.

Putin wants to return Russia to the Europe of Joe Stalin.

I call upon the Russian people or government to ensure that Russia will not make the mistake to try this and to remove Putin.

Since Putin is a fan of Stalin, then perhaps he should suffer the same fate as Stalin. Better yet, perhaps he might go the way that Italian dictator of World War II departed this earth.

Mike Brindock

Ruther Glen