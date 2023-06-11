Reminders to always remember Memorial Day are all around us. As you cross Mountain Run in Culpeper on Rte. 522 you can see the names of Pfc. Anthony Andino and 2nd Lt. Len Cowherd. Both of these young men died in Iraq while serving in the U.S. Army. They were both 23 years old.

If you travel to Winchester, go and see the Readiness Center (armory) named in honor of Sgt. Bobby Beasley and Staff Sgt. Craig Cherry. Both of these men died while serving in Afghanistan. They were in the Va. Army National Guard's 29th Division.

Go to the Culpeper Courthouse grounds and you will see 19 names of young men who lost their lives in Vietnam. Here are three of their names: Spc. Floyd B. Coates, U.S. Army; Spc. Thomas Stanley, U.S. Army; and Lance Cpl. Michael E. Stewart, U.S. Marine Corps. Coates was 20, Stanley was 21, and Stewart was 18. There are 16 more names on this wall, please go and honor these men also. I did not know them all, but we all owe them all.

John Clatterbuck

Culpeper