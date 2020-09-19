LETTER: We must restore respect for laws, nation's past

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We must restore respect for laws,

our nation’s past

I am writing to commend The Free Lance–Star for publishing two letters to the editor in the Sept. 8 edition and also David Kerr’s article on WWII veterans coming home. At a time when all our heroes and people who risked their lives for our country, This was very refreshing to read. Mr. Kerr’s article is a reminder we all need to hear, especially our young people who are being taught everything but respect for self or others.

We on the home front have no idea of the horrors these brave men and women went through in order to keep a communist regime from overtaking the world. A regime, I might add, that still exists—ready to rear its ugly head.

Also worth commending are David Cariens’ letter [“Virginia Supreme Court is not trustworthy”] and Bob Peterson’s letter [“Most major news outlets are biased”]. Both these gentlemen had the courage to write with honesty and integrity, enlightening those who accept all that is on social media and the TV programs. I applaud them.

Wake up, parents, and pay attention to how your children are being brain-washed. They are the anarchists of the future, and they are being short-changed with their education and moral teaching.