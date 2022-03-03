Letter: We must stand up against aggression

We must stand up against aggression

In 1985, Islamic Jihad operatives kidnapped Bill Buckley, CIA station chief in Beirut. Despite a government-wide rescue effort, Bill died in captivity on June 3, 1985. He died a horrible death at the hands of the Islamic Jihad.

William Richard Higgins was a U.S. Marine Corps colonel who was captured in Lebanon in 1988 while serving on a United Nations peacekeeping mission. He was held hostage, tortured and murdered by his captors.

When the Islamic Jihad tried to kidnap a Russian diplomat, the KGB kidnapped a family member of one of the leaders of the terrorist group. The severed head was returned to the Islamic Jihad. The terrorist group never tried to kidnap a Russian in Beirut again.

Vladimir Putin is a former KGB agent. His focus is on power and how much he can gain. He doesn’t care about his people or what the U.S. thinks. But he is very calculating. He would not have moved against Ukraine had he perceived the U.S. would react. Putin perceives Biden and his administration as weak. Thus far he has not been disappointed.

Talk of severe consequences does not intimidate Putin or his minions. He will continue to push for more territory and more concessions from the West. He will never stop unless he is checked. This is the reason we are seeing China move against Taiwan.

Keep in mind, Putin will not stop at Ukraine. In 1938, Neville Chamberlain, prime minister of Britain attempted to appease Adolf Hitler by ceding Czechoslovakia to Nazi Germany.

Unless Putin and his party are deposed in Russia, we are going to have to fight. No one wants a war, but we must stand up against aggression.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania