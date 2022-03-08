Letter: We must stop buying Russian oil

We must stop buying oil from Russia

Watching the courage of the the Ukrainian people takes my breath away. I want to help! It was appalling to find out the percentage of our country’s oil that comes from Russia and the psychopath who runs it. I want that to stop immediately. Yes, I know that will rapidly drive up gas prices, but so what? Putin has $600 billion in hard cash reserves. Most of that has come from Russian gas/oil sales. He thinks that money and the money from future sales will keep his country solvent.

Our parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and even some of us lived through World War II. They know what it is like to do without because items like gas were rationed. We can too. It would be a small price to pay to slow the Russian Empire, prevent World War III and get Putin out of there.

I am a retired school teacher, so you know I am not rich, but I can handle it. People living below the poverty line can be given federal subsidies that I would support with a tax hike on me. Biden has to roll back a lot of his Green New Deal, but that can’t happen overnight. We will be green eventually, but it will take a lot longer than the ideologues in Washington, D.C., naively think.

In the meantime, write your senators, congressmen and the president and tell them to stop the buying of Russian oil and give incentives for our domestic energy producers to ramp up production. As for us, just suck it up. Paying more during a time of war is a lot easier than what those Ukrainian grandmothers are doing, arming themselves with AK 47s and fighting a Russian Army.

John Mihota

Spotsylvania