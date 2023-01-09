Letter: We need a direct route to Manassas

The Virginia Department of Transportation should construct a highway directly linking Fredericksburg to Manassas. Currently, a motorist wishing to travel between the two cities must complete the absurd task of traveling either west and then east via Route 17 or east and then west via the chronically overburdened I-95.

In addition to making travel between Fredericksburg and Manassas shorter and more efficient, a direct route between the two cities would divert traffic from I-95, saving D.C. commuters time and money.

The entire commonwealth stands to benefit from a less circuitous path linking the business hubs of Fairfax and Loudoun counties to Richmond and southeast Virginia. The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. It’s time we recognized this reality.

James Balch

Fredericksburg