Letter: We need candidates worthy of our support
I remember distinctly, when I first became eligible to vote, that I voted for Dwight Eisenhower, the successful commander of all allied forces who destroyed the mad ambitions of Adolf Hitler as he sought world dominance. “Ike,” as he was known then, went on to lead in education as president of Columbia University and later provided us with our interstate highway system.

During the following years, I supported Richard Nixon, who opened trade with China and established the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that Americans had clean water to drink and clean air to breathe. Later, I supported the inspiring Ronald Reagan, with his “shining city on the hill.” Still later, I supported Bob Dole, a wounded war veteran who defined the word “gentleman.” And with high regard, I voted for George H.W. Bush, who took us into a necessary war in the Middle East, but successfully brought us out. I regarded these Republicans as nationally and internationally respected leaders in American diplomacy.

Also, during my many years of voting, I supported some Democrats, generally with the same above cited regard. Only one had my total disrespect. My major concern today is that I see so few Republicans or Democrats worthy of my support. Instead, I see many elected politicians who consider the word compromise to be a dirty four-letter word, instead of the 10-letter word that means coming together to find common ground on which to solve the many problems that will enable us to nourish our great nation.

The passing of John McCain and Bob Dole reminds me of the better government we once enjoyed and cherished. Where have all the good, sane Republicans gone? I know you are there. We need you.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania

