I am writing in opposition to the auxiliary dwelling ordinance that has been sent to the Fredericksburg City Council by the Planning Commission. This proposed ordinance will allow living structures in the backyards of existing homes.

Why should an old person like me care about this major change to the very essence of backyard spaces in our neighborhoods? Backyard spaces are vital to the health and well-being of adults, children and our urban wildlife.

For adults, backyards are spots for solitude and reflection, exercise, creating gardens, and spending time with friends and family.

Backyard spaces offer children opportunities to grow and thrive just by stepping out of their houses. There is a national movement No Child Left Inside to encourage children to give up their devices and go outside. The mental, social and physical benefits for children are numerous. Children can dig in the dirt, make obstacle courses, play games and discover nature. The possibilities are endless.

Another group benefiting from outdoor spaces in our backyards is our urban wildlife. Conscientious planning, landscaping and sustainable gardening will provide wildlife with quality habitat (food, water, cover, and places to raise their young).

Instead of building tiny houses in Fredericksburg's backyards, we should be thinking of our backyards as extensions of our indoor living spaces.

I believe that this "live and be free zoning" will be a detriment to the health and well-being of Fredericksburg citizens of all ages and our urban wildlife. I strongly urge city council to look at the Williamsburg ordinances as you decide the future of our city.

Alma Withers

Fredericksburg