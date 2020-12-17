LETTER: We need standardized elections

We need standardized elections in the future
Approximately 50 percent of our population believes there was fraud in the 2020 national election. Congress must take the necessary steps to ensure the integrity of future elections. The time to start this process is now.
Democrats used every excuse they could come up with to eliminate voter ID. Voters should be required to prove they are residents of the state and county they are voting in. They should have resided in the state for a minimum of 30 days before being able to register to vote.
A national database of registered voters should be maintained. Reasons will be obvious later.
For voting at the polls, voters should have a photo ID. This type of ID is required for alcohol purchases, banking transactions, hospital and doctor visits, and travel, so there is no excuse not to have one. Voters would come in to the polls, produce their ID and after being checked in by the poll worker, be issued a ballot. The voter would mark the ballot, sign the signature block, step to the new, standardized voting machine and insert their ballot. The voting machine would first scan the signature block to verify signature matches with registration signature on file and then and only then properly record the vote
For absentee or mail-in voting, registered voters would request a mail-in or absentee ballot no later than 60 days prior to the date of the election. This could be accomplished by mail or online request. If there is a mitigating circumstance such as unscheduled travel, illness, etc. the request could be made directly to the registrar office. No later than 28 days prior to the election, the ballot would be mailed to the voter. Harvesting must be made illegal, and no person other than U.S. postal workers or certified poll workers should receive a sealed ballot from a voter. Absentee ballots would have to be requested by the voter. They would be standardized with a prominent signature and address block on both the ballot and ballot envelope. They would be properly post-marked or have a verification stamp on them from the registrar’s office verifying they were hand delivered to the Registrar office or removed from a secured ballot box to be counted.
Ballots would be scanned by new, standardized voting machines. The machine would do the following. First, the machines would do a signature check, verifying the following: the signature was from a registered voter in that county, the signature had not been found on another ballot, and would then record the vote.
Larry J. Ottolini
Mineral
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!