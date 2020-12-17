LETTER: We need standardized elections

For absentee or mail-in voting, registered voters would request a mail-in or absentee ballot no later than 60 days prior to the date of the election. This could be accomplished by mail or online request. If there is a mitigating circumstance such as unscheduled travel, illness, etc. the request could be made directly to the registrar office. No later than 28 days prior to the election, the ballot would be mailed to the voter. Harvesting must be made illegal, and no person other than U.S. postal workers or certified poll workers should receive a sealed ballot from a voter. Absentee ballots would have to be requested by the voter. They would be standardized with a prominent signature and address block on both the ballot and ballot envelope. They would be properly post-marked or have a verification stamp on them from the registrar’s office verifying they were hand delivered to the Registrar office or removed from a secured ballot box to be counted.