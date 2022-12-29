Letter: We need to protect Old Glory

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

At what point are these fundamental freedoms no longer constitutionally protected? Short answer, is when the fundamental freedom has resulted in adverse consequences beyond reasonable intent.

We have observed many excellent examples of these "over the top" outcomes. We have seen the peaceful assembly to redress of grievances turn into riot due to provoking speech. We have seen efforts to deter "the peaceful transfer of power." We have heard unfounded, blatant falsehoods repeated by elected government officials. The judicial system has been swamped with repeated claims of election fraud requiring timely decisions.

Yet, the physical desecration of the American flag is still considered a constitutionally protected action. It is time for We, the People to overturn the United States Supreme Court's 5-4 decisions concerning protection of Old Glory via passage a narrowly crafted, constitutional amendment.

There is no such thing as absolute freedom of speech. Such speech as slander and libel are not constitutionally protected. The physical desecration of the American flag can result in adverse consequences for patriotic citizens determined to protect the national banner.

Never forget the price is freedom is evident by the headstones of thousands of service members, both here and abroad. It is time for a redress of grievance. Congress should send a constitutional amendment to the states for ratification. Let We, the People, decide!

Steve Robertson

Spotsylvania