"Government of the people, for the people, and by the people" is a great way to manage the affairs of a nation as long as the people do their part. Our responsibilities include due diligence before we cast our votes as well as voting. It requires that we recognize that the only supervision of our elected officials rests with the voters. We must also provide a clear, unified, voice to those officials to let them know what is important to us so they can carry out our wishes.

We are so factionalized that we cannot effectively supervise and direct our government. The media is, in part, to blame. Rather than reporting events, many journalists feel compelled to inject their opinions as fact. That is bad enough, but that we garner our opinions from them, as well as entertainment figures and sports celebrities, reflects poorly on us.

We have a responsibility to eliminate the shill and focus on events to shape our future. We are not doing that. We give sway to the most emotional speakers rather than the most informative. To achieve our dreams this must end.

Michael Thompson

Stafford