Letter: We should put cameras in classrooms

We need cameras to monitor teachers

I’ve noticed many teachers are objecting to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tip line. Teachers said that people can call and just say they don’t like the teacher, but I’m sure Gov. Youngkin will investigate any complaints.

Teachers are trying to spam the tip lines so people can’t get through. Why?

I know there are many excellent teachers, but just like any profession, there are bad apples. Teachers have always been protected by the school and their union. If you lodge a complaint against a teacher, the response is usually that the parent or student are lying from what I’ve heard. We have no way to prove differently. That’s why Loudoun County is being investigated for the incident there.

Even before the pandemic, teachers refused to let parents in the classroom. Teachers state parents are strangers, but they are the parents—not strangers. If you check with the office first, I don’t see the problem, but many do. Why?

So I offer a suggestion: let’s put cameras in every public school classroom so that any incident can be investigated if need be. Many teachers don’t like that idea, saying it isn’t legal because of children’s privacy.