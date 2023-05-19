Americans are all equal. As a society, we should shed titles. We call some people senator, congressman, governor, president, justice, etc. Titles elevate one human being over another. That is a holdover from monarchies or plantations. I ain’t calling anyone massa. We are past that now.

All we need is sir or ma’am with our answers. Public servants will point out that they have earned extra respect due to the positions that We the People have loaned them. That is incorrect; respect is earned, not deserved. I would answer any person with those very words, and I do exactly that to everyone that I meet.

Government represents us. Government does not have power over us. All citizens must be treated equally. No citizen may discriminate against another for any reason at any time. We fail to see that. Groups of people are treated differently due to race or sex or religion or any number of reasons, and that is wrong.

All of us have to obey the law or face consequences, not buy our way out of violating any law. We are all aware that the very wealthy can delay court proceedings by having their lawyers file brief after brief. Citizens who have the luxury of a lawyer at their beck and call and those elected to serve us should be held to a higher standard. Their lawyers can advise them that an action violates the law before any action is taken. If the law is violated anyway, the citizen should not be exempt from consequences.

I no longer use titles to address people selected to serve the common good. I am not going to call Glenn Youngkin governor. He is Mr. Youngkin, a fellow citizen, an equal.

We are all in this together, and we need to remember that.

David Jones

King George